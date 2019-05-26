|
Dawn Star Thurston
Kingsley - Dawn Star Thurston, 48, of Kingsley, died Thursday morning at her home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was the wife of William Eric Thurston. The couple were married in 2015.
Born in Montrose, she was the daughter of the late Lois Bailey Baker and the late Lester Allen "Butch" Thomas. She attended Blue Ridge High School and was employed as a manager of Summit Ridge Farms.
Dawn was a very giving person, always putting others before herself. She was active in the Elk Mt. VFW Post 848 Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed being outdoors especially going fishing.
Also surviving are two brothers Kevin Edward Thomas, New Milford; and Lester Allen Thomas, Hallstead; several nieces and nephews, cousins, her beloved cats socks and Twitchy, and her dog Daisy Mae.
Funeral services and interment will be private at convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Vanston and James Funetral Home, 1401 Ash St. Scranton, and are under the direction of Henry Sobolak FD.
Memorial donation in Dawn's name maybe made to the American Caner Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Elk Mt. VFW Post 848, 8212 State Rt. 106 Kingsley Pa. 18826.
To leave online condolences please visit the funeral home website at [email protected]
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019