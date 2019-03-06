Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc.
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc.
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc.
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
Johnson City - Dawn Stockberger, 52, went home to our Lord, on March 3, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Dawn was predeceased by her mother, Alice and brother, Todd. She is survived by her loving family, her father Ira Cull; two siblings, Wendy, and Scot, a nephew, Isaiah; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A Binghamton native, she knew her ministry would be nursing since she was able to talk. She began her training at BOCES becoming a CNA during high school. She went on to get her LPN then to BCC for her RN. She went to SUNY-Brockport for her BSN. She traveled for many years with her nursing career, spending time in the Orlando FL area do critical care nursing. She returned home to Binghamton in 2007. She was welcomed back to the Our Lady of Lourdes family where she had begun her RN. She received her Master's in Nursing from Keuka College in 2011. She continued to work at Lourdes hospital becoming a nursing supervisor. Her faith and her career were her passion. Her family would like to thank her Lourdes family for the wonderful care given to her during her brief illness. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Friday at 11am with Rev. Kevin Rollo officiating. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery in the spring. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 4pm-7pm and Friday from 10am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dawn's memory can be made to Light House Community Church, 103 Main St., Windsor, NY 13865 to assist with their free Tuesday community lunch or to the Lourdes Foundation, www.lourdes.com/about-us/foundation/donate-online. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.jfricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
