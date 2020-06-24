Dawna J. Cole



Dawna J. Cole died on June 17, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a non-covid illness that followed a major stroke two years ago. She was 82. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Dr. William and Sarah Maine, she had a varied career professionally and as a volunteer for philanthropic organizations in Los Angeles, New York City, Norwich and Binghamton. Following her father into medicine, she earned a pre-med degree from Indiana University and a degree in nursing from Case Western Reserve University. That led to over three years' work in medical and surgical fields. Later she became a flight attendant for United Airlines which required registered nurses for its flights to Hawaii. Dawna was married three times. During her marriages she turned to volunteer work in public relations and fund-raising. In California she became president of the Brandeis University National Women's Committee in Los Angeles, secretary for the Legal Study Society, secretary of the Young Musicians Women's Foundation and chair of the Symphonies for Youth. In New York City she became president of the Greater New York chapter of the ARCS Foundation (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists). After moving to Norwich she became out-of-hospital fund-raising chairwoman for the Auxiliary to Chenango Memorial Hospital and headed a three-day, fund-raising "Festival of Trees" for the auxiliary. She was also vice president of the Chenango County Council of the Arts. In Binghamton she was a board member of the Binghamton Philharmonic and president of the Friends of the Philharmonic for many years. She was vice president of the Binghamton Theatre Organ Society and a board member of the Southern Tier Orchid Society. Dawna had style, grace and skill as a hostess. She loved the dogs in her life and thoroughbred horses -- she liked nothing better than a day at the races in Saratoga. She put on a brave front when, after her third husband died, life on her own became more of a struggle. Fortunately she found a devoted companion in her final years in Binghamton. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Pirko (husband Don) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and her companion, Ken Hooper of Binghamton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, William and Darryl Maine, and her husbands, Irving Cole, Harold McKenzie and Nerio Basso. Burial and a private service will take place at the Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store