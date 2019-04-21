Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
the Glen Castle Cemetery
Chenango Forks - Dean Harvey Knapp of Chenango Forks, died unexpectedly on April 12th 2019 at the age of 62.

Dean is survived by his mother Katherine Camp; daughter Katherine Knapp, brothers John, Mike and Russell Knapp, and his beloved grandson Linden Knup. Dean is predeceased by his father John Knapp, Stepfather Roger Camp and his brother Scott Knapp.

Dean was born on February 26th 1957. He graduated from Chenango Forks School in 1976 participating in baseball, football and wrestling. Dean was a United States Marine, long time Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed watching the New York Yankees. Dean particularly loved attending games that his grandson participated in. Dean had owned his own construction company and worked many years as a salesman in the area.

A grave side service is scheduled for April 25th, 1pm at the Glen Castle Cemetery. Arrangements are by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services 196 Clinton Street Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
