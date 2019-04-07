Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Dean L. Rowe Obituary
Dean L. Rowe

Rochester - Dean L. Rowe, 67 formerly of Harpursville passed away on March 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Donald L. Rowe. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lamb, Windsor, daughter & son-in-law, Tracy & John Peters, Rush, NY, 2 grandsons, Ryan & Evan, sister & brother-in-law, Donna & James Tucker, Nineveh, 4 brothers & sisters-in-law, Douglas & Linda Rowe, PA, Duane & Kathy Rowe, TN, Gary & Susan Rowe, FL, Donald L. Rowe Jr., Harpursville, and also several nieces and nephews. He was a US Army Veteran of Vietnam.

Memorial Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Fri. April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Burial will be in Perch Pond Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Thurs. from 7 to 9 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019
