Services
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
Dean O. Cole Obituary
Dean O. Cole

Hillcrest - Dean O. Cole, 81, of Hillcrest, passed away unexpectedly, Monday evening, July 29, 2019, at Willow Point Nursing Home. Dean was the son of the late Raymond and Esther (Pope), Cole.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Florence Cole, two son's Darrell Cole (Susanne), Craig (Heidi) Cole, grandson Alden Dean Cole; nieces Karen (Daniel) Greco and Kathleen Cole; nephew Ronald (Suchitra) Cole.

He was a retired machinist for the Ozalid Corporation, Vestal and an U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Dean enjoyed biking, camping, and Sunday drives with his family.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, August 10th from 9-11 a.m., at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton, followed by a service officiated by Pastor Debra Wilson Interment will follow at Spring Forest Cemetery.

Kindly share your reflections on Dean's guestbook at chopyak-scheider.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019
Remember
