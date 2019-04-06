|
|
Dean Ottaway
Port Crane - Dean Ottaway, 93, joined his wife of 60 years Dorothy on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was also predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth Ottaway and brother Jack Ottaway.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law Leann Ottaway, Debra & Ron Wheeler and Michelle Smith; son Michael Ottaway; grandchildren Jeromy, Carrie, Amy, Lauren and Erin; 10 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren and nephew Jack & Nancy Ottaway.
Dean was an Army Air Force WWII Veteran who flew 53 Missions as a Top Turret Gunner in a B24. After the war he graduated from the NY Rangers School in Wanakena where he met the love of his life Dorothy. He then worked for the NYS Conservation Department. He moved back to Binghamton to work with his father. He was a member of the Town of Fenton Town Board for many Years. Dean had a special love for the woods and Conservation and was an Elite Member of the 46ers Mountain Climbing Club of the Adirondacks; he was in the club with five lifelong friends and were known as the 6ers. They experienced wonderful times and lasting friendships in the peaks of the Adirondacks. He also loved to ski with his family and was a member of the National Ski Patrol. His last years were spent at the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford and the family would like to thank the staff for all of their loving care.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 1pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will be in the Port Crane Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to NYS Veterans Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 6, 2019