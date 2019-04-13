|
|
Dean Ottaway
Port Crane - Dean Ottaway, 93, joined his wife of 60 years Dorothy on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 1pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will be in the Port Crane Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to NYS Veterans Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 13, 2019