|
|
Debbie (Bixby) Potter
Susquehanna - Debbie Bixby, 59 of Susquehanna, PA entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side at Giesinger CMC, Scranton, PA.
She was the beloved daughter of Glenn Decker (Betty) of Hallstead, PA and the late Judith (Slocum). Debbie is also survived by her loving children Alisha Bixby (Luke), Jill DeHaven (Chris), John Bixby (Alexis) and Tyler Bixby (Shannon); brothers and sisters Linda Schell (Joe), Steve Decker, Jerry Decker (Deborah) and Colleen Westbrook (Jeff); grandchildren Tori, Kaylee, Noah, Chloe, Erica, Cody and Aaron; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
People were drawn to Debbie as her personality was charismatic and vibrant. The impact of her energy and spirit was extraordinary and unforgettable. Over the past seven years, she fought a selfless and dedicated fight against cancer. Her life has touched countless hearts and will never be forgotten. Debbie was a dedicated employee at BAE Systems, Endicott, NY for 37 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11am at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA, with Pastor Kevin Setzer officiating.
Interment will be held in the New Milford Cemetery, New Milford, PA at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4 to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 Keyser Avenue Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2019