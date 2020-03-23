|
|
Debora L. Killeen
Debora L Killeen October 31, 1951 - March 16, 2020 of Palm Coast, Florida (formerly Binghamton, New York) passed away after a long battle with COPD.
We know she is in a better place now. She was the life of the party wherever she went and had a style all of her own. She was known as "mom" to many who knew her. She was an avid lover of Dunkin Donuts & the many friends she met there.
She was a longtime south sider and attended St. John's Catholic School & Susquehanna Valley High School. She attended Mother of Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast.
She was predeceased by her mother & father Richard & Margaret Standish, and her loving husband Martin Killeen.
She is survived by her three children Kari, Marty & Selena Killeen, her two dogs Rudy & Tori, several close cousins, her mother-in law Dorothy Killeen & her lifelong best friend Jo-Ann Fish.
She will be missed daily, but our families love for music will always keep her close to our hearts!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020