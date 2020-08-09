Debora Lee Xlander



Debora Lee Xlander, age 63, died August 1, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children Andrew, Alexander, Daniel and Katherine Nichols, and Tyler Xlander. Her passion was being a grandmother to her four grandchildren, Calvin Nichols, Madison, Eli and Trenton Nichols. She is also survived by her sister Donna and Pete Cochran, her brother Terence Ward, brother-in-law Robert Long, sister-in-law Bernie Ward, and nieces and nephews, Erin(Jon), Steven (Maggie), Michael, Dylan and Eden. Debora is predeceased by her parents Urban and Sally Ward and her siblings George Ward and Mary Lou Long.



Debora was born on April 17, 1957, in Baltimore, MD. She received her Master's Degree from Cortland State University. She was a retired math teacher in the Windsor Central School District. Debora loved to kayak and spend time outdoors with friends and family. She always went above and beyond to make holidays memorable and special for her children and grandchildren. Debora was truly a giving person, always putting others before herself. We would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at the Wilson ICU for their kindness and care. An intimate service is being held for family due to travel and gathering restrictions related to the pandemic.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store