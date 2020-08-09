1/1
Debora Lee Xlander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debora Lee Xlander

Debora Lee Xlander, age 63, died August 1, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children Andrew, Alexander, Daniel and Katherine Nichols, and Tyler Xlander. Her passion was being a grandmother to her four grandchildren, Calvin Nichols, Madison, Eli and Trenton Nichols. She is also survived by her sister Donna and Pete Cochran, her brother Terence Ward, brother-in-law Robert Long, sister-in-law Bernie Ward, and nieces and nephews, Erin(Jon), Steven (Maggie), Michael, Dylan and Eden. Debora is predeceased by her parents Urban and Sally Ward and her siblings George Ward and Mary Lou Long.

Debora was born on April 17, 1957, in Baltimore, MD. She received her Master's Degree from Cortland State University. She was a retired math teacher in the Windsor Central School District. Debora loved to kayak and spend time outdoors with friends and family. She always went above and beyond to make holidays memorable and special for her children and grandchildren. Debora was truly a giving person, always putting others before herself. We would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at the Wilson ICU for their kindness and care. An intimate service is being held for family due to travel and gathering restrictions related to the pandemic.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved