Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
96 Glenwood Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13905-1943
(607) 797-2053
Binghamton - Deborah (Burton) Pennell, 58, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Wilson Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Marion & Donald Burton, Sr.; and her sister, Beatrice Preston. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Pennell; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew & Hope Montagna; 2 daughters, Madison and Marlowe; son, Marckus; and a granddaughter, MacKenzie Montagna. Also survived by 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances & James Wagner and Bonnie & Dennis Spitzer; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald & Patricia Burton, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Deborah loved her coffee while chatting with her family and friends. A special thank you goes to Joe & Danielle at Bridgewater.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
