|
|
Deborah Ritch Manning
Endicott - passed away at her home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lucille Rosenkrance (Robert Rosenkrance, Step-Father) and Arnold Ritch. She is survived by her son Zachary (Allison) Manning and their children Adalyn and Brayden, of Endicott; son Joshua (Ashley) Manning and their children Scarlett and Sadie, of Owego; son Nathan Manning of Syracuse, NY and his girlfriend Katie Stefanik; brother Karl (Sharon) Ritch, of Durham NC; nephew Trever Ritch, nieces Kelly Ritch and Leah (Ritch) Wilking and their families all of Durham NC. Deborah was a devoted mother and grandmother (grams). She enjoyed spending time with her sons, grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed reading, golfing, gardening, spending time in Cape Code, MA and Treasure Island, Fl. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Deborah's memory to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019