Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Whitney Point, NY

Whitney Point - Deborah S. Young, 58, formerly of Whitney Point, passed away on June 25, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Deborah was predeceased by her father, Roger H. Young and grandson, Giovanni M. Thomas. She is survived by her mother, Rita May Young of Johnson City: children, Wayne McDay Jr. of Hawaii, Kayli Young of Albuquerque, NM: Allison Young and granddaughter, Dominica Thomas of Atlanta, GA; siblings, Loretta (John) Young-Arndt of Elmira, Karen Young of Whitney Point and Alan (Linda) Young Of Lisle; aunts, Dawn Parenteau of Johnson City, Patricia Parenteau of Norwich and Jane Young of Port Crane. A memorial mass will be held 10:00am Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 59 Keibel Road, Whitney Point, NY 13862. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119 Street, Whitney Point, NY 13862.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 18, 2019
