|
|
Deborah Warrick Edge of Rocky Mt, NC, passed away at home on April 14, 2020 after a brave, yet short battle with Stage 4 Esophageal cancer at age 51 with her husband, Steve Edge at bedside. Deborah is predeceased by paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Warrick; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Marion Grigor; as well as stepmother, Laureen Warrick and stepfather, Donald Fabricius. Deborah is survived by her husband, Steve Edge and their children, Amanda Edge, Morgan Edge Witherspoon, Steven Edge and Michael Edge; as well as cherished grandson, Michael Edge, Jr. Survivors also include her father, Arthur Warrick; mother, Patricia Fabricius; brother, Michael Warrick; and sister, Elizabeth Fabricius; adored nephew, Donnie Fabricius Vincent as well as beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Debbie was born in Johnson City, NY and grew up on Ackley Avenue, attending the Johnson City school system until moving to Afton, NY, attending and graduating from the Afton Central School after which she attended Broome Community College prior to enlisting in the United States Coast Guard assigned to Governor's Island in the New York Harbor until transfer to Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island. On her husband's retirement, Deborah and family moved to Rocky Mt, NC where Deborah rapidly made many friends, created a new home and settled into a new life in the south. Deborah had a passion to rescue and nurse back to health any dog she found abandoned or lost and took pride in how they would become healthy, trusting, and loving with the care she and her family provided.
A strong personality, huge heart, amazing quick wit and sense of humor, Deborah would literally give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. Generous, ambitious and loyal, Deborah had the will to work at and complete any job required of her with what seemed like endless energy that just would not quit. Deborah's illness was only diagnosed a couple of months ago and prior to this unexpected battle she worked full-time in management at a Holiday Inn Express in Rocky Mt, NC.
It is beyond difficult to grasp the reality of Debbie's passing, and so quickly.
Our comfort is knowing although we grieve, Debbie is rejoicing in reunion with those she loved gone before her. Our comfort is in our Creator's promise that one day we will all be together once again.
At Deborah's request, there will be no service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020