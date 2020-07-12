1/
Debra Joy Starks
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Debra Joy Starks

Great Bend, PA - Debra Joy Starks, 61, entered into rest on July 11, 2020. She is the cherished wife of Stephen Starks for 25 years. She is the daughter of the late Donald and Joy McGinness. Debra is also survived by her four sons, Jeffrey (Jessica) Wooster, Brett (Danielle) Wooster, Ryan (Bethany) Wooster, and Stephen (Kellie) Starks; nine grandchildren, Victoria, Arielle, Jeff Jr., Hailey, Isaiah, Ivy, Lilah, Lucus, and Tanner; three sisters, Wanda (Mike) Phillips, Bev (Robert) Spencer, and Holly McGinness; two brothers, Donald (Cathy) McGinness and Darrel McGinness; and many nieces and nephews. Debra worked as a home health aide. She was tremendous care giver and the heart of her family. She enjoyed shopping, vacations, especially Ocean City, MD, and going out to eat. Debra loved her family and cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Hallstead/Great Bend Volunteer Ambulance, 5 Carroll Street, Great Bend, PA 18821.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
