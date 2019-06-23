|
Debra L. (Weingartner) Hartmann
Endwell - Debra (Debbie) L. (Weingartner) Hartmann, aged 63, lost her long courageous battle on June 21st, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Charles and Mary Weingartner, and her nephew Morgan Evans. She is survived by her beloved children, Jonathon (Britton) Hartmann, Brianna Hartmann, and a devoted grandma to Emma Koger-Hartmann, her partner, Jim Wallace, and former husband, Dave Hartmann. Her siblings, Diane Evans (Don), David Weingartner(Paula), Denise Faber (Bob), and Donna Derck (Ed). Her nieces and nephews, Brendon Evans (Holly), Kait Weingartner (Casey), Amy Federico (Mike), Matt Faber, Zachary Derck, and her great nephew and niece, Declan and Harper Federico. She was an amazing woman who always put family first. She worked for the State of NY for over 30 years serving the individuals of Broome Development Center. Deb had a passion for woodworking, crafts, and doing projects around the house. She is known for her kindness and compassionate spirit.
She was a fighter and an amazing woman, who will be dearly missed by many. Her family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Wilmot Cancer Institute and Lourdes Hospice. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 4 p.m. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Tuesday from 2 to 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers expression of sympathy in Deb's memory may be made to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642 or Lourdes Hospital Foundation (Hospice) 169 Riverside Drive, Suite 103, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 23 to June 24, 2019