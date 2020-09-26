1/1
Debra Lynn Henson-Grow
1956 - 2020
Debra Lynn Henson-Grow

Newnan, GA - Debra Lynn Henson-Grow took her place among the angels on September 21, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, and and friend to so many. Debra is survived by her parents Robert & Betty Owens, her husband Stephen Grow, her brother Robert Owens, Jr. (Debbie), sister Cheryl Herceg (John), children Nicole Sonthivongnorath (Soulivan), Chaz Henson, and grandchildren Logan James, Vivian Rose, and Stella Mae Sonthivongnorath, and her fur baby Henry. Anyone who met this beautiful, kind woman immediately loved her. She always found the best in people. She loved to dance and always greeted you with a hug, an infectious smile, and a drink or a sugar cookie. She raised two beautiful children that were her pride and joy. She loved and adored her three grandchildren and couldn't wait he hear "Gigi" when they saw her. Immediate family will hold a private gathering to say their final goodbyes. When it is safe to gather in large crowds and hug as much as possible a celebration of Debra's life will be held.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
