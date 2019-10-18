|
|
In Loving Memory of,
Debra Mosher-Grasso
3/20/57 - 10/21/16
It's been three years dear one, and we miss you more with every passing day. Your laugh, your heart, your smile, your beautiful eyes, and all of the other perfect things that made you you. It's your favorite time of year Deb. When the days get slower, the leaves turn gold, and the cool breeze comes through the window. Fall makes us remember all you taught us--that life is short, and we should treasure every moment. We treasure every moment. We treasure every moment we spent with you, and your love is with us every day, even if you are not. We will be reunited one day soon, and what a joyous day that will be.
Love you forever and always.
Your Adoring Family
The Family asks three things of the reader:
1) Be kind, always. You never know what someone is going through. 2) Laugh often and much.
3) Never miss out on a chance to tell someone you love them, you never know how much they need it, or if it will be the last time you get to tell them.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019