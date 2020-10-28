Del Richard Clapper
Binghamton - Del Richard Clapper, 50, died unexpectedly on October 23, 2020. He is survived by his children Dominick and Roxanne, his grandchildren; Melaina,Delos, and Wylder, his siblings; Raymond (Teresa), Dale, Lee Ann (Jack), Lori (Leslie), Delos, Tim, Debbie, Delores, Mary, former wife Melissa Marcello-Quick, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and several aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his parents Delos and Maura Clapper, his wife Beth Winston-Clapper and two brothers Jay Clapper and Steve Clapper. Del grew up on the North side of Binghamton. Del excelled at fixing cars, home renovations, and landscaping. Del had a kind heart and saw the good in others. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed having cookouts, listening to music, helping people, and spending time with others. Del had a magnetic personality and a unique way of making people feel at ease. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He will be buried in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hallstead, PA. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.