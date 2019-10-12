|
Della Cora Fuller
Hallstead, PA - Della C. Fuller went home to be with the lord on October 7, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on August 16, 1925, the son of the late Amos and Grace Galloway.
Della was predeceased by; her husband, Raymond; 2 brothers Leonard and Lewis; sister, Mary. She is survived by; her brother, Walter Galloway; as well as her loving grandchildren, Michael (Angela), Marcy (Rick); 4 great-grandchildren; Carson, Alexander, Rebecca, Amanda; 3 great-great grandchildren, Trinity, Lily, Willow. Della had a passion for nature and loved all of her grandchildren greatly. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SAVAGEFS.com. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019