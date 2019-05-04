|
|
Delmar W. O'Rourke
Apalachin - Delmar W. O'Rourke, of Apalachin, NY passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home at the age of 77.
He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Verna O'Rourke and son Patrick O'Rourke.
He is survived by his wife Shirley O'Rourke (Apalachin, NY) Daughter and Son in law Mindy and Brandon Rombach (Apalachin, NY) Grandchildren Kenneth and Ellamae O'Rourke (Montrose, PA) Aiden Rombach, Aubree Rombach Great Grandchild Arianna O'Rourke Sisters Josephine Norrie (Phoenix, AZ) Josetta Babcock (Ovid, NY) Several nieces and nephews
He served in the US Army 1962-1965. He retired from Syracuse Supply. He volunteered at UHS Hospitals. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and racing stock cars. Delmar was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Lourdes Hospice 4102 Old Vestal Road Vestal, NY 13850.
The family will hold a celebration of life on June 1, 2019 at 1pm. 1674 Forest Hill Road Apalachin, NY 13732
Cremation by Simplicity Cremations Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 4, 2019