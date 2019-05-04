Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
1674 Forest Hill Road
Apalachin, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmar O'Rourke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmar W. O'Rourke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delmar W. O'Rourke Obituary
Delmar W. O'Rourke

Apalachin - Delmar W. O'Rourke, of Apalachin, NY passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home at the age of 77.

He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Verna O'Rourke and son Patrick O'Rourke.

He is survived by his wife Shirley O'Rourke (Apalachin, NY) Daughter and Son in law Mindy and Brandon Rombach (Apalachin, NY) Grandchildren Kenneth and Ellamae O'Rourke (Montrose, PA) Aiden Rombach, Aubree Rombach Great Grandchild Arianna O'Rourke Sisters Josephine Norrie (Phoenix, AZ) Josetta Babcock (Ovid, NY) Several nieces and nephews

He served in the US Army 1962-1965. He retired from Syracuse Supply. He volunteered at UHS Hospitals. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and racing stock cars. Delmar was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Lourdes Hospice 4102 Old Vestal Road Vestal, NY 13850.

The family will hold a celebration of life on June 1, 2019 at 1pm. 1674 Forest Hill Road Apalachin, NY 13732

Cremation by Simplicity Cremations Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.