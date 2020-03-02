|
|
Delmont C. Henry
Formerly of Kirkwood, NY - Delmont C. Henry, 94, passed away on March 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 70 years, Eleanor in 2016; also by two brothers; and three sisters. He is survived by five children, Barbara Henry and Debbie Shoemake, Dennis Henry, Nancy and Frank Tedeschi, James Henry, and Scott Henry and Edward Howard; five grandchildren, Brian Henry, Alicia and Frank Palmisano, Lee Ann Peck, Deanna Tedeschi, and Marybeth Henry; great grandchildren, Ariana Henry and Elizabeth Palmisano; a brother, Wilfred Henry; sisters-in-law, Leona Hobarth and Doris Henry; and several nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement in 1988, he had 43 years with Vail Ballou Press. Del always had a garden and shared what he grew with neighbors. He was raised on a farm and loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and always hardworking. He was a sweet, kind, loving father, with a gentle soul. His guidance and his unconditional love for his family and everyone he knew will be deeply missed. We are consoled knowing he is happy and with Eleanor again. We will miss his greeting, "Hey, kid!" We wish to say "Dad, you deserve to rest in peace for a life well lived. Thanks for all the life lessons you taught us. We use them every day." The family wishes to express appreciation to Willow Point Nursing Home, West Wing, for all their compassionate care and friendships. His 95th Birthday will be celebrated at noon, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Friends may gather from 10-noon at the funeral home. Birthday cake will be served at a reception following his interment in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020