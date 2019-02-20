|
Delores A. Carlin
Warren Center, PA - Delores A. Carlin, 72, formerly of Owego died unexpectedly, Monday, February 18, 2019. Delores was predeceased by her son, Wayne Carlin; parents, Ralph and Violet Harris; along with 16 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Scott Cole, Michelle and Rhett Hopper; four grandchildren, Joshua (Alesha), Joseph and Vikki Cardone, Ashley Hopper; two great-grandchildren, Aidyn, Trenton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Life Celebration Services will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. in the Spring. Condolences may be made to Delores's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2019