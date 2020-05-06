Delores A. Putrino
Endicott - Delores A. Putrino, 67, of Endicott, passed away, Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Do to the current health concerns and restrictions, a complete obituary and Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 6 to May 10, 2020.