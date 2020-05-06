Delores A. Putrino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores A. Putrino

Endicott - Delores A. Putrino, 67, of Endicott, passed away, Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with cancer.

Do to the current health concerns and restrictions, a complete obituary and Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved