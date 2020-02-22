Services
1930 - 2020
We tenderly say goodbye to Delores Anne (Magee) Donovan, who passed away at her home February 20, 2020. An accomplished self taught seamstress, Delores was well known in the community for creating and sewing everything from habits for the Daughters of Charity to the most elegant of wedding gowns. Born to Francis and Anita Magee on October 27, 1930 and raised in Endicott, NY Delores spent most of her life in this once quaint village living in the same home for over 60 years. She joins in Heaven her husband of 63 years, Robert Donovan along with their beloved babies whom she can now lovingly hold in her arms, Tara Marie, Keary Patrick, Robert Jr, baby Donovan, and grandson Jory. She is also predeceased by her son-in-law Jim Eckert as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Delores is survived by her family, daughters Colleen (Roger Cavallo), Tara Eckert, Megan (Larry Davis), Maura (Steve Kisloski) and son Bobby (Lisa). Delores had great pride in her grandchildren's accomplishments and is survived by Lydia (Jay), Ruggiero (Wen), Giancarlo, Corrina, Cristiana, Shannon (Nick), Cara (John), Colin (Tara), Ryan (Carrie), Kyle, Kelsey (Gil), Kailyn, Alexandra (Christian), Shane (Brooke). The new lights of her life she bragged so lovingly about are her great grandchildren, Zackary, Xavier, Lucia, Roger II, Raffaello, Oliver, Nora, Andy, Keary, and soon to be born Silas. Delores is also survived by her brother Francis and sister Molly along with an Irish brood of godchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members whose names would fill many pages. As did her husband, Delores unselfishly offered her body to Upstate Medical Center to help in the advancement of medical education and research. There will be no calling hours and a family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, reach out and take the time to spend with someone who could use your smile.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
