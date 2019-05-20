|
Delores Connolly Smith
Greene - Delores Connolly Smith, 84, of Greene, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Vestal Park Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert F Smith; son, Robert J Smith; parents, Edward and Ethel Connolly; sister, Kathleen Smith, and brother, Edward Connolly. She is survived by her children, Debra and Joseph Eggleston, Patricia and James Wade, Sandy and James Deabler, Ann and Bruce Eggleston, Rick and Ruth Smith, Kelly Smith (Brian), Nicole and Greg Mills, Christine Smith; 38 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Starkweather; nieces and nephews, and many friends. Delores also enjoyed her time and love with her dog Marley and her cat Sophie. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Greene. Delores loved her family and will be dearly missed. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Vestal Park Nursing Home for their care of our mother. A memorial mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Wednesday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Greene. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Delores may be made to the Greene Emergency Squad, 30 Birdsall St. Greene, NY 13778. Arrangements are under the direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be made to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 20, 2019