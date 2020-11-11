Delores (Dee) Hurchla



Delores (Dee) Hurchla, Smith, Cwynar came into this world 9-18-1944 in



Johnson City, New York. She crossed over peacefully at 12:35pm 10-09-2020 in Rocky Top, Tennessee.



She was preceded by her parents John and Rosemary Hurchla as well as a baby brother.



Dee is survived by her brother John and Rosemary Hurchla nephew Adam.



Daughter Michele and Joe DePalma, Grandsons Joey DePalma and Zack Parent.Granddaughters Jenn and Jason Lee, Laura and Philip Cilli and great grandson Ryan Cilli.



Son Richard and Wendy Smith grandchildren Rich, Riley and Ty Smith.



Daughter Brandy Garand, Danny Jones grandchildren Jesse and Niah Garland.



As well as many beloved Friends. Cousins, 1 uncle and aunts from the Hurchla, Forkey, Smith, Campbell, Shultz, Rex and Harsh Families. As well as high school and lifelong friend Cookie Payne.



A very special thank you too Her cousin Debbie Rex Harsh for her continuous love. Cards, flowers and phone calls which mom appreciated very much.



Dee retired from Honeywell and enjoyed her family and friends. She will be remembered for her quick wit and extreme sarcasm. I am sure Heaven is full of her laughter.



May peace be with you mom.









