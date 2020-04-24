|
|
Delores Kovarik
May 29, 1927- April 22, 2020
Binghamton - Delores Kovarik, 93, passed away April 22, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor. Delores was wonderful homemaker, who baked for her family, paska, kolachky, Slovak dumplings and gravy. She kept a clean home, making sure her children knew how to do chores and garden. Delores was a generous and loving person not only to those she loved but also to her cats and dogs, Willy, Mimi, Pumpkin and Heidi.
She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Anna Muska Harris, her loving husband, Frank J. Kovarik, Jr., daughter, Mary Ann Cox and brother, Michael Harris. Delores is survived by her devoted children, Joanne and Al Kumpon and Frank and Debby Kovarik, treasured grandchildren, Debra and John Dempsey, James and Meredith Kumpon, Adam and Loly Cox, Dr. Heather and Christopher Hatem and Neil and Lisa Cox. She leaves behind her cherished great-grandchildren, Ryan Dempsey, Morgan Dempsey, William Kumpon, Olivia Kumpon, Dylan Hatem, Harrison Hatem, Carmen Cox and Leo Cox, sister-in-law, Sandra Harris, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Virginia Kovarik, son-in-law, Dennis Cox, special nephew, Mike Harris and wife, Evelyn, many other nieces and nephews and her constant companion, Willy the cat.
Delores family would especially like to thank her extended family of special nurses, aides and staff at Elizabeth Church Manor who showed love, kindness and compassion during her stay. The family also wishes to thank the Reverend Monsignor Michael T. Meagher as well as Tim, Donna and Timmy of the DeMunn Funeral Home for their help at this difficult time.
Due to our complicated world during Covid-19 a private burial was held. She was interred in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. A memorial service with friends and family will be held at a time which will be announced. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Delores children so wanted a picture to honor their mother but were forbidden to do so.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020