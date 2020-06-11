Delores M. Forno
Binghamton, NY - Delores "Dee" Forno, 83, of Binghamton, June 9, 2020 having accomplished her God-given tasks, has left this world into the welcoming arms of her Lord, family and friends in their heavenly home. These predeceased include; her parents, Victor and Mary Forno; brother, Phillip; sister in-law, Marie; aunts, Anna and Dominica Severini; and uncle, Sam Reed. Dee is survived by; her niece, Maria Porco; nephews, Rick (Sydney) Porco, and Brian (Eleanor Hersam) Porco; aunt, Josephine Reed and many cousins, including; Terry (Joan) Reed, Shaun, Eric and Elizabeth Reed, Maureen Reed, Doreen (Tim) and Natalie Taylor. She leaves behind many wonderful friends made through softball and golf, especially the State Park golf league, including her good friends Linda Martin and Maizy. Dee was a selfless daughter, aunt, cousin and a friend to all who touched her. Her love, help and support were endless, as was her propensity for a good prank. Her lively spirit will be missed. The family wishes to thank UHS Homecare, (especially nurse Reed), Lourdes Hospital (especially Dr. Blansky and Sister Hermie), and the staff and volunteers of Mercy House of the Southern Tier, for their compassionate care during Dee's last days.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at Noon Saturday June 13, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court St. in Binghamton. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local Humane Society, PAWS, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, or Mercy House. A celebration of Dee's life will be held at a later date- when we all can, together, raise a glass in her memory. Arrangement were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.