Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Congregational Church
30 Main Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
First Congregational Church
30 Main Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Tower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores T. (Dee) Tower


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delores T. (Dee) Tower Obituary
Delores (Dee) T. Tower

- - On Friday, February 15, 2019, Delores T. (Lewis) Tower passed away at Lourdes Hospital. Delores, "Dee", was born November 12, 1936, in Ithaca, NY to her parents, Julia (Marsico) Lewis and George Lewis. Her twin sister, Rose, died shortly after birth. Dee, weighing just over 2 pounds, was the smallest baby to survive from Tompkins County Hospital. Dee was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Robert; husband, Donald; and beloved son, David. She is survived by her brother William (Dawn) of Preble, NY; cousins, some who were like sisters to her (Betty and Joanne); nieces; nephews and many friends. Dee loved to crochet and made many blankets, lap robes, and scarves that she donated to her church, hospitals, veterans, and to our troops in Afghanistan. Dee loved to dance, play cards and watch NCIS. She also loved to sing and was a member of her church's Joyful Noise Choir. She had the best of friends, especially Arlene Pewterbaugh and Florence Grivas, both who helped her in numerous ways. Dee also had a close relationship with her loving niece Emily (Adam) Allen and their son, Benton who called her "Grandma Dee". Delores loved her name but always preferred to be called just Dee. Her brother just called her "Sis". He will so deeply miss her. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York. Friends may call at the First Congregational Church on Wednesday, February 20, at 30 Main Street in Binghamton from 2-3 p.m., with a funeral service immediately to follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be at the Willow Glen Cemetery in Dryden, NY in the spring at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to donate in Dee's name are encouraged to give to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.