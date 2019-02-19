|
|
Delores (Dee) T. Tower
- - On Friday, February 15, 2019, Delores T. (Lewis) Tower passed away at Lourdes Hospital. Delores, "Dee", was born November 12, 1936, in Ithaca, NY to her parents, Julia (Marsico) Lewis and George Lewis. Her twin sister, Rose, died shortly after birth. Dee, weighing just over 2 pounds, was the smallest baby to survive from Tompkins County Hospital. Dee was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Robert; husband, Donald; and beloved son, David. She is survived by her brother William (Dawn) of Preble, NY; cousins, some who were like sisters to her (Betty and Joanne); nieces; nephews and many friends. Dee loved to crochet and made many blankets, lap robes, and scarves that she donated to her church, hospitals, veterans, and to our troops in Afghanistan. Dee loved to dance, play cards and watch NCIS. She also loved to sing and was a member of her church's Joyful Noise Choir. She had the best of friends, especially Arlene Pewterbaugh and Florence Grivas, both who helped her in numerous ways. Dee also had a close relationship with her loving niece Emily (Adam) Allen and their son, Benton who called her "Grandma Dee". Delores loved her name but always preferred to be called just Dee. Her brother just called her "Sis". He will so deeply miss her. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York. Friends may call at the First Congregational Church on Wednesday, February 20, at 30 Main Street in Binghamton from 2-3 p.m., with a funeral service immediately to follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be at the Willow Glen Cemetery in Dryden, NY in the spring at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to donate in Dee's name are encouraged to give to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019