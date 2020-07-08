Delores "Sis" Thatcher



Hallstead, PA - 84, entered into rest on July 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald in 1983; her companion of 23 years, Victor; her infant son, David; two daughters, Denise and Luanne; her son-in-law, Patrick; and two sisters, Sandy and Sally. Sis is survived by a daughter, Diane Lynch; five granddaughters, Jaclyn, Kelly, Patricia, Kasey (Steve), and Lynette (Jeff); great granddaughter, Kendall; her brother, Johnnie (Marsha) Florance; her sister, Kay Butler; several nieces and nephews; and the Welch family. Sis was a life long member of the United Methodist Community Church. She was known for her hospitality, cooking, baking, crocheting, sewing, and serving others. Sis was consistently seen out for walks with her late friends, Thea Denny and Jane Bennett. Sis was known for her tenacity, strong will, and independent nature. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. B. Patel and the caring staff of Barnes-Kasson SNF for her compassionate care. The family will hold a private memorial in her honor. Inurnment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Hallstead, PA.









