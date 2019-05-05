Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home
1905 Watson Blvd.
Endicott, NY
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Hayes Ave.
Endicott, NY
Vestal - Denise J. Martinkovic, 66, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred; parents, Stephen & Helen Sebesta; and her godson, Brian Walsh.

Denise is survived by the love of her life her three boys; Rick & Renee, Bangor, ME; Nick & Andrea, Weston, MO; Ben & Audi, Portland, ME; sister Patricia Hinkley (Frank), Endicott, NY; brother Stephen Sebesta, Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren Makayla, Connor, Niko and Noah, Michael, Lydia, Bryce & Jonny Joe. Also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.

Denise received her nursing degree from Broome Community College & practiced nursing for over twenty years in various roles. She loved traveling to Bangor & Florida to visit family; and to Atlantic City, NJ. She was a beautiful lady with a beautiful soul, who was extremely proud of her family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Hayes Ave., Endicott. The family will receive friends at Pucedo Funeral Home, 1905 Watson Blvd., Endicott on Monday, May 6 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Rick Martinkovic, 98 Jillian Way, Glenburn, ME 04401.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019
