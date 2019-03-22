|
|
Dennis A. Crawford
Endicott - Dennis A Crawford, 70, from Endicott passed away March 14,2019 at Ideal Nursing home. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Genevieve Crawford. Survived by his sister Saundra Alexander. The family would like to Thank the staff on Rose Court for making his final days with love and compassion. There will be a Celebration of Dennis's life at the Spot Restaurant on March 24, Sunday at 10 Am to 12. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 22, 2019