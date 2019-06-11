|
|
Dennis A. Daugherty
Marathon - Dennis A. Daugherty, 71, of Marathon, NY, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton, NY, while surrounded by his family.
Born in North Stanford, NY, on October 28, 1947, Dennis was the son of the late Marzavan and Valare Mayo Daugherty. He was a 1965 graduate of Deposit Central School. He retired from Suit-Kote after 26 years of service and had also worked at A.D. Bowman & Son, Castle Creek. The Daugherty Family was a farming family and Dennis helped numerous farmers in the area during his lifetime. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Marathon; the NRA, and the National Whitetail Institute. Dennis enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid woodsman and hunter.
He is survived by his children, Shelley (Mike) Pouliot of Rock Hill, SC, Jackie (Scott) Hulbert of Marathon, and Jeff (Karen Catalano) Daugherty of Marathon. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Brooke Pouliot, Brittnie Daugherty, Michael Pouliot, Ashley (Dexter Brown) Hulbert, Joseph Hulbert, Macie Hulbert and Jeffery Daugherty; his former wife, Connie Daugherty of Marathon; a soon-to-be great-grandchild; siblings, Carolyn (Roger) Couch of W. Columbia, SC, Marza (Raymond) Decker of Lexington, SC, Tim Daugherty of TX, Beth (Michael) Ticknor of Cortland, Kathleen (Timothy Davidson) Abbatoy of Cortland, and Janet Daugherty of Marathon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Jill Rainbow, Mark Daugherty, and Marla Daugherty.
Memorial services for Dennis will be held at the Marathon Memorial Chapel, 4071 State Route 221, Marathon, NY, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Brown Naik officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Dennis may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.marathonmemorial.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 11, 2019