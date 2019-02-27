|
Dennis J. Duggan
Vestal - "As I am, so you shall be" Dennis heeded the Banshee's call on Thursday, February 21st 2019 at the age of 69. He is predeceased by father Vincent. He is survived by mother Mary Ann, sons and daughter in law Stephen (Jillian) of Rochester and David of Endicott. End of life care graciously provided by Mercy House of the Southern Tier. At Dennis's request all expressions of sympathy can be made to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome 705 W. Main St. Endicott or Samaritan House 11 Fayette St. Binghamton. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Saturday, March 2 at 10AM. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9AM until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019