Dennis J. O'Neill

Dennis J. O'Neill Obituary
Dennis J. O'Neill

Endwell - Dennis James (Denny) O'Neill, 89, of Endwell, New York, died April 15th, 2020, following a period of declining health. He was predeceased by his infant son Dennis James, his granddaughter Erin; his parents Frances and Thomas P. O'Neill; his father and mother-in-law, Eilert K. and Blanche Hayes Martinson; his brother, Thomas (Tucker) O'Neill; his nephew, James O'Neill, and his brother-in-law, Jerome Hickey; brothers-and sisters-in-law Gilbert and Evelyn Martinson, Jack Martinson, Mary and John Flood, Patricia Martinson, and Jane and Cleon Becker.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 69 years, Margaret (Peggy) Martinson O'Neill, his children Brigid and Douglas LaGier, Eileen O'Neill, Timothy and Leslie O'Neill, Margaret O'Neill, Michael and Stacy O'Neill, Patricia and Mark Reed, Marie and Olivier Castagne' and John O'Neill; his cherished grandchildren, Kathryn; Ciara and Dave; Ryan, Damian and Gretchen; David, Michele, Rachel, and Spencer; Nathan and Jessica, Mark and Lucas; Marie Blanche and Arthur; and Shane; and his great grandchildren Emily and Julia; Emeline, Kaiya, Valarie, Peyton and Cayden; and Janelle and Gavin.

He is also survived by his sister, Maureen Hickey and his sister-in-law Joan O'Neill; and many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Denny.

He was a graduate of Binghamton North High School and a member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 112 for 67 years. He was an avid golfer and took pride in his "hole in one" at Fair Haven, NY golf course in 1996.

A private burial will be held at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Silver Lake, PA. Rev. Jon K. Werner will officiate. The family will have a remembrance service at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020
