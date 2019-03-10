|
|
Dennis L. Rivenburgh, Sr.
Endicott - Dennis L. Rivenburgh, Sr. 76 of Endicott, went to be with the Lord, peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Rivenburgh. He is survived by two children, Dennis L. Rivenburgh, Jr., Sherry L. Rivenburgh; two grandchildren, Grace C. and Leah V. Rivenburgh; one brother, Paul Rivenburgh (Nancy); his sister-in-law, Rosemarie Holleran. He was a graduate of Cobbleskill HighSchool, Broome Technical Community College, Corning Community College and Elmira College where he earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree. He retired from IBM Endicott after many years of service. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fort Plain Cemetery, Fort Plain, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) PO BOX 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019