Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Owego
261 Main St.
Owego, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Howe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Matthew "Matt" Howe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Matthew "Matt" Howe Obituary
Dennis Matthew "Matt" Howe

Owego, New York - Dennis Matthew "Matt" Howe, 45, died unexpectedly, Monday, March 18, 2019 as a result of an accident. Matt was predeceased by his father, Dennis Howe; father-in-law, Gerald Haus. He is survived by his loving wife, Alycia Haus; daughter, Bre Howe; son, Dalton Howe; parents, Denise and Chris Hall; two brothers and sister-in-law, Joe and Anne Hall, Christopher George; sister and brother-in-law, Alicia and Stephen Rodriguez; grandparents, Roger and Pat Howe, Dorothy Ahern, Fay Hall; mother-in-law, Nora Allard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Stacey and Royce Adams; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Matt loved working for the NYSDOT and spending his free time at the hunting camp enjoying the outdoors. Matt loved his family and friends and will be missed by all. Life Celebration services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Owego, 261 Main St. Owego with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post #1371, 207 Main St., Owego, NY 13827 or the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Matt's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now