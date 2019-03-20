|
|
Dennis Matthew "Matt" Howe
Owego, New York - Dennis Matthew "Matt" Howe, 45, died unexpectedly, Monday, March 18, 2019 as a result of an accident. Matt was predeceased by his father, Dennis Howe; father-in-law, Gerald Haus. He is survived by his loving wife, Alycia Haus; daughter, Bre Howe; son, Dalton Howe; parents, Denise and Chris Hall; two brothers and sister-in-law, Joe and Anne Hall, Christopher George; sister and brother-in-law, Alicia and Stephen Rodriguez; grandparents, Roger and Pat Howe, Dorothy Ahern, Fay Hall; mother-in-law, Nora Allard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Stacey and Royce Adams; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Matt loved working for the NYSDOT and spending his free time at the hunting camp enjoying the outdoors. Matt loved his family and friends and will be missed by all. Life Celebration services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Owego, 261 Main St. Owego with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post #1371, 207 Main St., Owego, NY 13827 or the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Matt's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019