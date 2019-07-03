|
Dennis R. Healey
Chenango Forks - Dennis R. Healey died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Chenango Forks, NY. He was 72.
Born in Jersey City to the late Robert and Helen, he was raised in Union City and summered in the Indian Lake section of Denville before becoming a permanent resident in 1960. Later, he moved to Chenango Forks, NY.
Mr. Healey worked at Pitney Bowes as a programmer and precision machinist prior to his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors, kayaking, traveling, photography, music and visiting with friends and family. He was a major player in the Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Amber Howe; his sister, Joan Healey; and his longtime companion, Diane Burns.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Healey of VT; two grandchildren, Barry & Angelica; his cousin, Joe McCarthy, several other cousins, and many dear friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 5 at 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 3, 2019