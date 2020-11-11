Denton H. Covert, Jr.Vestal - Denton H. Covert Jr., 82, of Vestal NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A brilliant thinker and speaker, his thoughts and words were taken from him by Alzheimer's disease. Denton was born on July 21, 1938 at Ideal Hospital in Endicott, NY to Helen R. and Denton H. Covert Sr. joining a family of three sisters, Jean, Jackie and Linda. Denton was predeceased by his parents and sisters. Denton leaves behind his wife Ruth Teuchtler. He is survived by his children Adana Brauer, Denton H. Covert III (Jacqui), Tracy Covert Cuevas and Cameron Covert. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Sydney & Chloe Brauer, Brenden & Griffen Covert, and Valentina & Ruben Cuevas.Denton, a lifelong learner, was a graduate of the Salisbury School in Connecticut, West Virginia Wesleyan College (BS), Wesley Theological Seminary, Washington DC (MDiv) and SUNY Binghamton (MA). He served as Assistant Pastor for McKendree Methodist in DC, Endwell Methodist and at several churches in the Poconos, as well as a supply Pastor for many churches in PA and NY. Denton followed his passion for teaching at Broome Community College where he enlightened many people in Philosophy, Religion, Public Speaking, English and American Literature for 27 years. During a Sabbatical in the mountains he loved, Switzerland, he taught at The American University at Leysin where he managed to live near the Ski slopes. Denton maintained his relationships with students by advising B.C.C. Ski Club and coaching the B.C.C. Men's Soccer Team. His love of soccer began in the early 1970s when he started coaching Vestal Youth Soccer, leading U14 Vestal boys to the NY State Championship. He then formed the Whirlwind Soccer Team consisting of boys from Broome County. Through the years this travel group won many games and hosted teams from Scotland, England and Germany. The Whirlwind also traveled to England to play competitively against English youth teams. In the later years, the same boys joined the local men's team, The Binghamton Soccer Club and continued to play for many years. It didn't stop there as Denton's grandchildren also played soccer and Denton never missed a school or travel league soccer game.Denton was active in the community as an officer of the Broome County Soccer Association, a Cub Scout Leader, who was an Eagle Scout himself, Executive Director of the Broome County Youth Bureau, and an organizer of Matt McHugh's political campaign for U.S. House of Representatives. Denton thoroughly enjoyed traveling around the world and in the U.S. He loved to hike and camp in the Adirondacks, sailing on Cayuga Lake, visiting museums, castles and Cathedrals in Europe, and seeking out various cheese shops wherever he landed. Denton also enjoyed traveling with Ruth and spending summers at the family cottage on the lovely St Lawrence River. Denton was a talented cook and everyone enjoyed his culinary delights at family gatherings. Another passion and "hobby" was his love for vintage cars. Denton was car crazy from the time he was 16 when he borrowed money from his father to buy a 1948 MGTC. He rebuilt the car and participated in vintage car races. The car won many awards in various car shows around the country. His car obsession took him to England where he had a custom made Morgan built to his specifications.Grandpa Covert loved his dogs and adored his grandchildren. He was their biggest fan, always attending concerts and sporting events. He was deeply involved in their educational development and encouraged them to be lifelong learners. Denton was a wonderful person, who lived a great life, and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. It was Denton's wish, like his mother and sisters before him, that his body be donated for research.Due to Covid, family and friends will gather next May at the Universal Unitarian Church in Binghamton when we can share stories and hugs, laugh and cry, eat and drink and celebrate a life well lived. Donations in the memory of Denton can be made to the Broome County Dog Shelter.