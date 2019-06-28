|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Derek Dylan Prindle
6/28/1988 - 10/27/2014
Five years have passed since we lost you to the spirit world. A hero, an angel, and friend to all. No words can express the pain felt by your family, friends, and anyone aware of what a great man you
were and the circumstances that led to your passing. Every moment spent with you was pure joy. We still miss your smile,sense of humor, concern for others; your love of animals, fossils, nature, movies
and music. You added so much to our lives and left a void that can never be filled. My son, my hero, my best friend. No father could be prouder of his son. We all love and miss you. Your sacrifice
will never be forgotten.
Dad
Laila
Buster
family and friends
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 28, 2019