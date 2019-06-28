Resources
Derek Dylan Prindle

Derek Dylan Prindle In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Derek Dylan Prindle

6/28/1988 - 10/27/2014

Five years have passed since we lost you to the spirit world. A hero, an angel, and friend to all. No words can express the pain felt by your family, friends, and anyone aware of what a great man you

were and the circumstances that led to your passing. Every moment spent with you was pure joy. We still miss your smile,sense of humor, concern for others; your love of animals, fossils, nature, movies

and music. You added so much to our lives and left a void that can never be filled. My son, my hero, my best friend. No father could be prouder of his son. We all love and miss you. Your sacrifice

will never be forgotten.

Dad

Laila

Buster

family and friends
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 28, 2019
