|
|
Derrick L. Leuci
- - Derrick L. Leuci 51 passed away Thursday morning, August 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle for many years with kidney disease.
He was predeceased by his parents Leonardo and Sandra (Scanlon) Leuci.
Derrick is survived by his wife, Amanda Lane Leuci, daughters, Erin Mahar and Natalie Leuci, brother, Dr. Domenico (Jesse) Leuci, sister, Francesca LeucI. his mother-in-law, Jody Romanowski and nieces.
Derrick loved the beach, cats, harness racing, cooking, and routing for the New York Jets and Mets.
He was a DJ at WAAL for many years, working the nightshift under his handle "Derrick Black" He was also manager for Johnson City McDonald's.
A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10am at Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect Street, Binghamton where the family will receive friends from 9am until the time of the mass.
Because of Derrick's love of rescued cats and dogs please contribute in his memory to Every Dog's Dreams Rescue, inside Petco, 420 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Kindly share your reflections of Derrick on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019