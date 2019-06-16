|
Dewitt "Bill" Waffle
Johnson City - Bill Waffle, 72, passed away June 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Waffle, their children, Willie Waffle and Tina Waffle, his brother David Wichelns and an aunt Betty Waffle. He was predeceased by his mother Gloria Wichelns.Bill was a long time employee of IBM. He was known for his love of cars and his skills as a mechanic. He enjoyed drag racing. In keeping with his wishes, services will be private. The family asks that you honor Bill by reflecting on the shared experiences and memories you made with him. Please make a donation to the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad in his memory. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFuneralhome.com. Cremation services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.
