Diana L (Labar/McGrath) Johnson
Binghamton - Diana L (Labar/McGrath) Johnson, 77 of Binghamton, NY passed away suddenly, February 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Katharine Andrews and Arthur Labar, stepfather Albert Andrews, grandson Zebariah Lance. Survived by her husband of 40 years, Ronald R Johnson, siblings Nancy Winston (Fritz) and Arthur Labar Jr (Darlene), son Steve McGrath (Joanne), daughter Robyn Todd (Jeff), stepchildren Sheree Connell (Tom), Stan Slick, Ron Johnson II (Mary), Donna Balles (Rick Rudolph) and Caree Richards, grandchildren, Megan McGrath (Dave Kilmer), Karli McGrath (Adam Jeavons), Dylan Lance (Kailei Nichols) and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Diana was an avid NY Yankee, Lakers and 49er fan. She loved playing shuffleboard and enjoyed bowling. She was a 40-year member of the women's auxiliary Eagles Club 2119. She will be sadly missed. A celebration of life will be held at the Order of Eagles Club 2119, 104 Bevier Street, Binghamton, Sunday, March 8th from 2 pm till 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ronald Johnson as he plans to make donations to several of Diana's organizations.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020