Endicott - Diane Cherevko, 62 of Endicott, was taken to heaven by the angels on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, John; her nephew, Sean Riechhold. She is survived by her mother, Margaret; four siblings, Carol (Tom) Reichhold, Janice Theodorff, Ken (Sue), Rob (Lori); thirteen nieces and nephews; also several grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and her "kitty companion," Rosie. She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a retired employee of Denny's Restaurant, Vestal. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY at 11;00 AM. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony's Church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019