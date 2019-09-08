Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
306 Odell Ave.
Endicott, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
306 Odell Ave.
Endicott, NY
Endicott - Diane Cherevko, 62 of Endicott, was taken to heaven by the angels on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, John; her nephew, Sean Riechhold. She is survived by her mother, Margaret; four siblings, Carol (Tom) Reichhold, Janice Theodorff, Ken (Sue), Rob (Lori); thirteen nieces and nephews; also several grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and her "kitty companion," Rosie. She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a retired employee of Denny's Restaurant, Vestal. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY at 11;00 AM. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony's Church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019
