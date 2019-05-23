Services
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Driscoll

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Driscoll Obituary
Diane Driscoll

- - On Saturday morning, May 18, 2019, Diane Driscoll passed away, joining in heaven, her parents, Angelo and Thelma [Williams] Mastronardi, and her sisters Kay Krupitza and Lauraine Podrozil. Diane is survived by her brother An- gelo (Connie) Mastronardi, her two sons, Martin (Renda) Driscoll and Mark (Christy) Driscoll, and her three grand- children, Michael Miller, Dawson Driscoll and Olivia Driscoll. Formally from Bing- hamton, and Whitney Point NY, she came to call Sarasota Florida her home in 1980. She will be cremated at Gulf Coast Cremations in Sarasota, with a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date. It is with great sadness that we must now say goodbye to a wonderful sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now