Diane Driscoll
- - On Saturday morning, May 18, 2019, Diane Driscoll passed away, joining in heaven, her parents, Angelo and Thelma [Williams] Mastronardi, and her sisters Kay Krupitza and Lauraine Podrozil. Diane is survived by her brother An- gelo (Connie) Mastronardi, her two sons, Martin (Renda) Driscoll and Mark (Christy) Driscoll, and her three grand- children, Michael Miller, Dawson Driscoll and Olivia Driscoll. Formally from Bing- hamton, and Whitney Point NY, she came to call Sarasota Florida her home in 1980. She will be cremated at Gulf Coast Cremations in Sarasota, with a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date. It is with great sadness that we must now say goodbye to a wonderful sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 23, 2019