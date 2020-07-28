Diane Forkey Golden
Greene - Diane Forkey Golden, 81, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Jane Forkey. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Golden; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and John Treadwell; grandchildren, Elisabeth and Jeff Rurey, Jessica Treadwell, Daniel and Brandee Treadwell; great granddaughter, Josie Rurey; six siblings, Gail Fefee, Nancy Moore, Jerry and Lois Forkey, Charles Forkey, Sherry and Willis Chapman, Teresa and Bruce Conto and many nieces and nephews. Diane enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers. She was always dressed to the nines with her fancy scarfs. She loved taking pictures and creating cards and corresponding with her friends all over the world. Diane made everyone feel like an old friend and she was always happy to see everyone. She will be dearly missed. Friends of the family may call from 5:00 to 7:00pm Friday at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
.