Diane Goodison
Vestal - Diane Goodison (Nelson/Eckhardt) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 17th. She was predeceased by her parents Jeanette and C. Douglass Nelson, her brother Charles (Chuck) Nelson and her son-in-law Brian Horton.
Diane is survived by her husband of 40+ years, James Goodison, her four children Linda (Steve) Safford, Laura (Michael) Daley, Susan Horton and Douglass (Regina) Eckhardt and five grandchildren Douglass (Vanessa) Eckhardt, Chris Safford, Alycia (Matt) Hellmers, Tisha Eckhardt and Zach Eckhardt, and lastly by her great grandson Dallas Eckhardt.
Family was most important to Diane. Her greatest joy was when all of her children and grandchildren were together. She was so proud of the lives they have made and their accomplishments.
Diane's love expanded to her many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Many people called her Aunt Di, some related by blood, some related by love. As the grand kids grew, so did her circle when their friends started to call her Grandma too.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020