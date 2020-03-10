|
Diane H. Weber
Port Crane - Diane H. Weber, 73, passed away at home on March 8th, 2020. Diane is survived by her husband of 51 years, Herbert W. Weber, son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Vicki Weber, daughter Linda Weber, grandsons Mathieu and Joshuah, sisters Donna Marie Wells, Debbie (Ron) McWhirr, niece Shaya (Mike) Feduchak, nephews Jordan and Colin Davis, her grandnieces Avery, Rori, and Emma, grandnephew Jaxon, and her beloved feline companion, Squirt. Born on August 18th, 1946 and raised in Clifford, PA she was predeceased by her father, Richard Wells, her mother Helen (Hameza) Wells, as well as several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. She worked for over 30 years as an office specialist with State Farm Insurance agencies where she made many life- long friends. She was also an active member and financial secretary for Ogden-Hillcrest United Methodist Church for several years. Her family was her purpose. She garnered joy from making others happy and surrounding herself with family. She loved traveling, shopping, working outdoors, and sports. She especially loved cruises and enjoyed several of them to many different destinations, shopping for treasures at every port. She enjoyed gardening and yard work and took pride in making her home and lake property look beautiful throughout the year. She was an avid hockey, baseball, and football fan who was happiest when attending games with her grandsons. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:30am until 1:30pm at Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church , 1061 Chenango St., Binghamton, NY 13901 with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ogden-Hillcrest United Methodist Church Memorial Fund per her request.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020